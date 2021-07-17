Precision Drilling (TSE:PD) Given New C$77.00 Price Target at ATB Capital

Precision Drilling (TSE:PD) (NYSE:PDS) had its price target lifted by research analysts at ATB Capital from C$76.00 to C$77.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm presently has a “na” rating on the stock. ATB Capital’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 75.60% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on PD. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Precision Drilling from C$38.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. National Bankshares lifted their target price on shares of Precision Drilling from C$40.00 to C$55.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of Precision Drilling to C$55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Evercore lifted their target price on shares of Precision Drilling from C$35.00 to C$37.00 in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Precision Drilling from C$47.00 to C$55.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$45.14.

PD stock opened at C$43.85 on Thursday. Precision Drilling has a 52 week low of C$15.80 and a 52 week high of C$54.72. The company has a market cap of C$583.38 million and a P/E ratio of -3.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$44.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.78, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.84.

Precision Drilling (TSE:PD) (NYSE:PDS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported C($2.70) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C($2.83) by C$0.13. The company had revenue of C$236.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$233.25 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Precision Drilling will post -4.51 EPS for the current year.

Precision Drilling Company Profile

Precision Drilling Corporation, an oilfield services company, provides oil and natural gas drilling and related products and services in North America and the Middle East. The company operates in two segments, Contract Drilling Services, and Completion and Production Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment offers onshore well drilling services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas industry.

