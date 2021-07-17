Pretium Resources (TSE:PVG) Price Target Lowered to C$14.50 at National Bankshares

Pretium Resources (TSE:PVG) (NYSE:PVG) had its target price decreased by National Bankshares from C$16.50 to C$14.50 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a sector perform rating and set a C$16.00 price target on shares of Pretium Resources in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. CIBC decreased their price target on shares of Pretium Resources from C$16.00 to C$14.50 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of Pretium Resources to C$16.50 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$15.38.

Get Pretium Resources alerts:

Pretium Resources stock opened at C$11.61 on Friday. Pretium Resources has a 12-month low of C$11.37 and a 12-month high of C$19.13. The firm has a market cap of C$2.18 billion and a PE ratio of -78.45. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$12.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.59, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Pretium Resources (TSE:PVG) (NYSE:PVG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported C$0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.26 by C($0.08). The business had revenue of C$180.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$206.50 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Pretium Resources will post 0.9184381 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Pretium Resources

Pretium Resources Inc acquires, explores for, and develops precious metal resource properties in the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Brucejack project that consists of 4 mining leases and 6 mineral claims covering an area of 3,306 hectares located in northwestern British Columbia.

See Also: What are the benefits of investing in REITs?

Receive News & Ratings for Pretium Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pretium Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.