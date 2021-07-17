Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Acquires 154,689 Shares of Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) by 6.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,725,986 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 154,689 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned 0.05% of Euronet Worldwide worth $377,004,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. FIL Ltd bought a new stake in Euronet Worldwide in the 4th quarter worth approximately $14,512,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Euronet Worldwide by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 247,522 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,871,000 after purchasing an additional 1,483 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Euronet Worldwide by 2,659.0% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 8,139 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,179,000 after purchasing an additional 7,844 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new position in shares of Euronet Worldwide during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $276,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 846.2% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 52,950 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,674,000 after buying an additional 47,354 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.78% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on EEFT. TheStreet cut Euronet Worldwide from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Euronet Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $143.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Euronet Worldwide presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $157.27.

Euronet Worldwide stock opened at $131.72 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The business has a fifty day moving average of $143.81. Euronet Worldwide, Inc. has a 12 month low of $86.06 and a 12 month high of $167.71. The company has a market capitalization of $6.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.88 and a beta of 1.64.

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $652.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $614.78 million. Euronet Worldwide had a negative net margin of 0.55% and a positive return on equity of 8.39%. On average, equities analysts expect that Euronet Worldwide, Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director M Jeannine Strandjord acquired 1,166 shares of Euronet Worldwide stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $146.50 per share, for a total transaction of $170,819.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 48,000 shares in the company, valued at $7,032,000. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, agents, retailers, merchants, content providers, and individual consumers worldwide. The company's Electronic Fund Transfer Processing segment provides electronic payment solutions, including automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawal and deposit services, ATM network participation, outsourced ATM and point-of-sale (POS) management solutions, credit and debit card outsourcing, card issuing, and merchant acquiring services.

