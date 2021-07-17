Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Acquires 3,451,563 Shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) by 261.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,769,969 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,451,563 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $317,250,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. NFJ Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Xcel Energy in the 1st quarter worth $28,395,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 67,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,529,000 after purchasing an additional 2,657 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 6,067,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,563,000 after purchasing an additional 369,938 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Xcel Energy in the 1st quarter worth $1,276,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP bought a new position in shares of Xcel Energy in the 1st quarter worth $14,262,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.08% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Christopher B. Clark sold 6,000 shares of Xcel Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.46, for a total value of $428,760.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Benjamin G. S. Fowke III sold 121,101 shares of Xcel Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.71, for a total value of $8,684,152.71. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 306,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,014,754.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 213,184 shares of company stock valued at $15,161,429. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays increased their target price on Xcel Energy from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. TheStreet upgraded Xcel Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Xcel Energy from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on Xcel Energy from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.43.

Shares of Xcel Energy stock opened at $69.13 on Friday. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 1 year low of $57.23 and a 1 year high of $76.44. The stock has a market cap of $37.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.92, a PEG ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.29. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.06. Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.91% and a net margin of 12.56%. The firm had revenue of $3.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.03 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.4575 per share. This represents a $1.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.59%.

Xcel Energy Profile

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

