Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Buys 318,343 Shares of Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO) by 5.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,907,103 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 318,343 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned about 0.08% of Terreno Realty worth $341,253,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of TRNO. Exane Derivatives increased its position in shares of Terreno Realty by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 2,316 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of Terreno Realty by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 28,128 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,625,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Terreno Realty by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 6,287 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Terreno Realty by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,065 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Terreno Realty during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.50% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TRNO. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Terreno Realty from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Berenberg Bank lowered Terreno Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Terreno Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, July 9th. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Terreno Realty from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Terreno Realty in a research note on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Terreno Realty presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.44.

Shares of TRNO opened at $67.01 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.38 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.00. Terreno Realty Co. has a 12-month low of $52.62 and a 12-month high of $67.72.

Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $50.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.23 million. Terreno Realty had a net margin of 43.23% and a return on equity of 5.20%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Terreno Realty Co. will post 1.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. Terreno Realty’s payout ratio is 80.56%.

Terreno Realty Profile

Terreno Realty Corporation and together with its subsidiaries, the ÂCompanyÂ) acquires, owns and operates industrial real estate in six major coastal U.S. markets: Los Angeles, Northern New Jersey/New York City, San Francisco Bay Area, Seattle, Miami, and Washington, DC All square feet, acres, occupancy and number of properties disclosed in these condensed notes to the consolidated financial statements are unaudited.

