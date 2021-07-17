Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Buys 411,332 Shares of Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 15,831,912 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 411,332 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned 0.06% of Element Solutions worth $289,566,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ESI. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Element Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Element Solutions during the first quarter valued at approximately $76,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Element Solutions by 30.0% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Element Solutions by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 873 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Element Solutions during the 1st quarter worth $111,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.75% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ESI opened at $22.82 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Element Solutions Inc has a twelve month low of $10.22 and a twelve month high of $24.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $23.26.

Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $550.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $505.26 million. Element Solutions had a return on equity of 11.96% and a net margin of 7.66%. The business’s revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.25 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Element Solutions Inc will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This is a positive change from Element Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. Element Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.00%.

ESI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Element Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Element Solutions from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Element Solutions from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Element Solutions to $2.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Element Solutions to $3.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Element Solutions currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.58.

Element Solutions Inc produces and sells specialty chemical products the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Electronics and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment researches, formulates, and sells specialty chemicals and materials for various types of electronics hardware products.

