Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Has $305.73 Million Position in Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD cut its position in Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG) by 17.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 14,193,541 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,908,422 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned about 5.06% of Pure Storage worth $305,729,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Walleye Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Pure Storage by 161.9% in the 1st quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 82,317 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,773,000 after buying an additional 50,891 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Pure Storage by 3,322.1% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,327 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 2,259 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Pure Storage during the first quarter worth about $524,000. Weld Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pure Storage during the 1st quarter valued at about $388,000. Finally, Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Pure Storage in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $236,000. 83.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on PSTG shares. KeyCorp reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Pure Storage in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. TheStreet cut shares of Pure Storage from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Pure Storage in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Pure Storage from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Pure Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, May 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Pure Storage currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.44.

Shares of NYSE PSTG opened at $17.93 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market cap of $5.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.58 and a beta of 1.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $18.88. Pure Storage, Inc. has a one year low of $13.91 and a one year high of $29.53.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The technology company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.06. Pure Storage had a negative net margin of 15.94% and a negative return on equity of 24.09%. The company had revenue of $412.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $406.27 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Pure Storage, Inc. will post -0.55 EPS for the current year.

Pure Storage Company Profile

Pure Storage, Inc provides technology and data storage solutions in the United States and internationally. The company delivers solutions based on proprietary Purity Operating Environment Software that implements enterprise-class storage services, such as data reduction, encryption, and protection, as well as protocol services, including block, file, and object.

