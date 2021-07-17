Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Has $325.18 Million Position in Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lowered its position in Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,465,545 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 47,672 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned 6.97% of Novanta worth $325,181,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Novanta by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 45,373 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,364,000 after purchasing an additional 2,165 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in Novanta by 60.0% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 3,215 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 1,205 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Novanta by 43.9% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,906 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,408,000 after purchasing an additional 3,632 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management increased its position in Novanta by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 44,931 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,312,000 after purchasing an additional 6,322 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of Novanta by 22.3% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 69,647 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,234,000 after buying an additional 12,721 shares in the last quarter. 91.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NOVT opened at $132.84 on Friday. Novanta Inc. has a 12-month low of $95.53 and a 12-month high of $146.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $134.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market cap of $4.70 billion, a PE ratio of 108.00 and a beta of 0.98.

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The technology company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.19. Novanta had a return on equity of 15.66% and a net margin of 7.34%. The company had revenue of $162.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156.28 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. Novanta’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Novanta Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Novanta news, CFO Robert Buckley sold 3,572 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.19, for a total transaction of $500,758.68. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 153,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,569,633.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthijs Glastra sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.17, for a total value of $1,013,775.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 120,831 shares in the company, valued at $16,332,726.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 18,572 shares of company stock worth $2,547,134. 3.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Novanta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Novanta Profile

Novanta Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells photonics, vision, and precision motion components and sub-systems to original equipment manufacturers in the medical and industrial markets worldwide. Its Photonics segment offers photonics-based solutions, including laser scanning and beam delivery, CO2 laser, solid state laser, ultrafast laser, and optical light engine products for photonics-based applications, such as industrial processing, metrology, medical and life science imaging, DNA sequencing, and medical laser procedures.

