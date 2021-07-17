Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Sells 1,642,857 Shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lowered its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI) by 34.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,192,427 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,642,857 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned about 4.87% of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet worth $277,741,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC grew its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 1,922.6% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 87,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,598,000 after purchasing an additional 83,020 shares in the last quarter. Aravt Global LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the 1st quarter worth approximately $10,446,000. Pier Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 69.4% in the fourth quarter. Pier Capital LLC now owns 100,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,236,000 after acquiring an additional 41,266 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 425,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,783,000 after acquiring an additional 3,156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 217,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,788,000 after acquiring an additional 13,777 shares during the last quarter.

Get Ollie's Bargain Outlet alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on OLLI shares. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $107.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $109.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $100.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $120.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.20.

In other news, SVP Ray Daugherty sold 1,097 shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $98,730.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 0.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

OLLI stock opened at $88.01 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $84.96. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $75.75 and a twelve month high of $123.52. The stock has a market cap of $5.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.92, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.23.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $452.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $422.13 million. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a net margin of 13.83% and a return on equity of 17.59%. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.49 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Company Profile

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise. The company offers housewares, bed and bath, food, floor coverings, health and beauty aids, books and stationery, toys, and electronics; and other products, including hardware, candy, clothing, sporting goods, pet and lawn, and garden products.

Recommended Story: Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) ETF

Receive News & Ratings for Ollie's Bargain Outlet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ollie's Bargain Outlet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.