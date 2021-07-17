PrimeEnergy Resources Co. (NASDAQ:PNRG) Short Interest Down 84.9% in June

PrimeEnergy Resources Co. (NASDAQ:PNRG) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,300 shares, a drop of 84.9% from the June 15th total of 28,400 shares. Currently, 0.7% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

In other news, Director Gaines Wehrle sold 10,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.34, for a total value of $423,735.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 57.46% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PNRG. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of PrimeEnergy Resources in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of PrimeEnergy Resources by 217.6% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,569 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of PrimeEnergy Resources by 37.0% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 6,821 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 1,843 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PrimeEnergy Resources by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,851 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,073,000 after acquiring an additional 2,467 shares during the period. 5.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PrimeEnergy Resources stock opened at $51.20 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. PrimeEnergy Resources has a 1 year low of $34.33 and a 1 year high of $98.00.

PrimeEnergy Resources (NASDAQ:PNRG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The oil and natural gas company reported ($0.73) earnings per share for the quarter. PrimeEnergy Resources had a negative return on equity of 3.67% and a negative net margin of 7.64%. The firm had revenue of $14.79 million during the quarter.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of PrimeEnergy Resources from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th.

PrimeEnergy Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, through its subsidiaries, engages in acquiring, developing, and producing oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It also acquires producing oil and gas properties through joint ventures with industry partners; and provides contract services to third parties, including well-servicing support operations, site-preparation, and construction services for oil and gas drilling and reworking operations.

