Primo Water (NYSE:PRMW) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Primo Water (NYSE:PRMW) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Primo Water Corporation provides home and office bottled water delivery and water filtration services. It offers water dispensers, purified bottled water and self-service refill drinking water principally in the U.S. and Canada. Primo Water Corporation, formerly known as Cott Corporation, is based in TAMPA, FL. “

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. CIBC boosted their price target on Primo Water from $18.00 to $18.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Primo Water from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. TD Securities boosted their price target on Primo Water from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a buy rating on shares of Primo Water in a report on Friday, June 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $19.29.

PRMW stock opened at $16.34 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.39 and a beta of 1.31. Primo Water has a 1-year low of $12.39 and a 1-year high of $17.85.

Primo Water (NYSE:PRMW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $478.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $476.55 million. Primo Water had a negative net margin of 7.43% and a positive return on equity of 5.43%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Primo Water will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. Primo Water’s payout ratio is presently 27.27%.

In other Primo Water news, Director Jeremy S. G. Fowden sold 133,080 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.98, for a total transaction of $2,259,698.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,485,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,220,020.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jeremy S. G. Fowden sold 39,557 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.01, for a total value of $672,864.57. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,485,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,264,578.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,397,173 shares of company stock worth $24,150,286. Company insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PRMW. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC acquired a new position in Primo Water during the first quarter worth approximately $170,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Primo Water in the first quarter valued at approximately $182,000. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Primo Water by 5.6% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 11,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. Hilton Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Primo Water by 7.9% in the first quarter. Hilton Capital Management LLC now owns 11,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 859 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Primo Water in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $205,000. 89.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Primo Water Company Profile

Primo Water Corporation provides water direct to consumers and water filtration services in North America, Europe, and Israel. The company offers bottled water, purified and spring bottled water, self-service refill drinking water, sparkling and flavored water, mineral water, and coffee; and water dispensers and filtration equipment.

