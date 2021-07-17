Principle Wealth Partners LLC Has $1.39 Million Stock Position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Principle Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 20.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 18,312 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,080 shares during the period. Principle Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $1,385,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its position in NextEra Energy by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 10,640,983 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $804,565,000 after acquiring an additional 699,310 shares during the period. Bender Robert & Associates boosted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Bender Robert & Associates now owns 33,231 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,513,000 after purchasing an additional 4,005 shares during the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital boosted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 80,865 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,973 shares during the last quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $4,764,000. Finally, Kempen Capital Management N.V. boosted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 63,757 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,821,000 after purchasing an additional 7,788 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.73% of the company’s stock.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on NEE shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. NextEra Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.36.

Shares of NYSE NEE opened at $77.92 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $152.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.89, a PEG ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.18. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $66.79 and a 12-month high of $87.69. The business’s fifty day moving average is $73.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.52.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.08. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 24.34% and a return on equity of 10.81%. The firm had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.385 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is 66.67%.

In other news, EVP Deborah H. Caplan sold 39,636 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.17, for a total value of $2,979,438.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 137,027 shares in the company, valued at $10,300,319.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO John W. Ketchum sold 12,155 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.42, for a total transaction of $892,420.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 97,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,125,117.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 176,787 shares of company stock worth $13,075,474. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and fossil fuel, such as coal and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets with a focus on renewable generation facilities, electric transmission facilities, and battery storage projects; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Featured Article: How Do You Calculate Return on Equity (ROE)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE).

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.