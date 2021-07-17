Principle Wealth Partners LLC Has $582,000 Stock Position in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Principle Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 9.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,127 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 842 shares during the quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $582,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV raised its position in General Motors by 388.9% in the first quarter. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV now owns 440 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in General Motors by 2,305.3% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 457 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the period. Godsey & Gibb Associates bought a new stake in General Motors in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in General Motors in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in General Motors in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP Gina Harrison sold 1,113 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.25, for a total value of $203,957.25. Also, EVP Randall D. Mott sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.01, for a total transaction of $384,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 122,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,816,453.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 217,088 shares of company stock valued at $13,799,774 in the last ninety days. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

GM stock opened at $55.46 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. General Motors has a one year low of $24.44 and a one year high of $64.30. The stock has a market cap of $80.45 billion, a PE ratio of 8.97, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a 50 day moving average of $58.76.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $1.28. General Motors had a net margin of 7.49% and a return on equity of 19.59%. The business had revenue of $32.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.62 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that General Motors will post 6.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of General Motors from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of General Motors from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Tudor Pickering started coverage on shares of General Motors in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $76.00 price target on the stock. Argus boosted their price target on shares of General Motors from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of General Motors in a research report on Monday, April 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $67.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.64.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

