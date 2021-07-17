Principle Wealth Partners LLC Has $700,000 Stock Holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Principle Wealth Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 13.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,088 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 484 shares during the period. Principle Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $700,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in Alibaba Group during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Firestone Capital Management lifted its stake in Alibaba Group by 416.7% during the first quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 124 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Alibaba Group during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new position in Alibaba Group during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA lifted its stake in Alibaba Group by 50.0% during the first quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 150 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. CICC Research assumed coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Friday, April 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $305.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $338.00 to $306.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alibaba Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $175.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, cut their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $338.00 to $306.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $311.17.

Shares of BABA stock opened at $212.10 on Friday. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 12-month low of $198.26 and a 12-month high of $319.32. The firm has a market cap of $573.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $214.48.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The specialty retailer reported $10.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $8.85. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 20.83% and a return on equity of 12.95%. The company had revenue of $187.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $9.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 63.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Alibaba Group Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media and Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.

Recommended Story: What does a hold rating mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BABA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA).

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.