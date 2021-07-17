Principle Wealth Partners LLC Raises Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Principle Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,646 shares of the coffee company’s stock after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Principle Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $1,054,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Starbucks by 20.2% during the 1st quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 529 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Starbucks by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 3,263 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $357,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in Starbucks by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 12,415 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,357,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Exeter Financial LLC boosted its stake in Starbucks by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Exeter Financial LLC now owns 15,622 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,707,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GPM Growth Investors Inc. boosted its stake in Starbucks by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. GPM Growth Investors Inc. now owns 21,316 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,329,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. 68.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBUX opened at $118.73 on Friday. Starbucks Co. has a 1 year low of $73.21 and a 1 year high of $120.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $113.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $139.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.88.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The coffee company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.10. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 18.94% and a net margin of 4.18%. The business had revenue of $6.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.75 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. Starbucks’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 2.98 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is 153.85%.

SBUX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stephens increased their price target on Starbucks from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Starbucks from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. MKM Partners increased their price target on Starbucks from $105.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Argus increased their price target on Starbucks from $116.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Starbucks from $137.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $121.00.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

