Principle Wealth Partners LLC Trims Stock Position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA)

Principle Wealth Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA) by 2.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,240 shares of the company’s stock after selling 398 shares during the quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $1,587,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. HM Payson & Co. raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 50.6% during the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Associates purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $42,000.

ITA stock opened at $104.94 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $108.88. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a twelve month low of $145.00 and a twelve month high of $206.56.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

