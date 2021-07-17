Procore Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCOR) CRO Sells $1,763,270.07 in Stock

Procore Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCOR) CRO Dennis Lyandres sold 21,059 shares of Procore Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.73, for a total value of $1,763,270.07.

Shares of NASDAQ PCOR opened at $94.44 on Friday. Procore Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $78.96 and a 1-year high of $99.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $89.62.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Procore Technologies in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Procore Technologies in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. KeyCorp started coverage on Procore Technologies in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Procore Technologies in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Procore Technologies in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Procore Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.00.

Procore Technologies, Inc provides a cloud-based construction management platform and related software products. The company enables stakeholders in the construction industry, such as owners, general contractors, specialty contractors, architects, and engineers, to collaborate on construction projects.

