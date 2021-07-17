Profund Advisors LLC Acquires 2,260 Shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) by 24.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,351 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,260 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $321,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of VICI Properties in the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in VICI Properties in the 1st quarter valued at about $83,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in VICI Properties in the 4th quarter valued at about $88,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in VICI Properties by 181.3% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 5,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its holdings in VICI Properties by 31.8% during the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 6,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 1,584 shares in the last quarter.

Get VICI Properties alerts:

VICI Properties stock opened at $31.14 on Friday. VICI Properties Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.34 and a 12 month high of $33.35. The company has a current ratio of 6.85, a quick ratio of 6.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $31.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.07.

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.03. VICI Properties had a return on equity of 12.07% and a net margin of 88.15%. Equities analysts anticipate that VICI Properties Inc. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 24th were paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 23rd. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.24%. VICI Properties’s payout ratio is 80.49%.

A number of analysts have commented on VICI shares. Evercore ISI reissued an “in-line” rating on shares of VICI Properties in a report on Monday, May 10th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on VICI Properties from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Raymond James boosted their price objective on VICI Properties from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH boosted their price objective on VICI Properties from $28.00 to $33.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on VICI Properties in a report on Monday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. VICI Properties has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.96.

VICI Properties Profile

VICI Properties is an experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including the world-renowned Caesars Palace. VICI Properties' national, geographically diverse portfolio consists of 29 gaming facilities comprising over 48 million square feet and features approximately 19,200 hotel rooms and more than 200 restaurants, bars and nightclubs.

Read More: Profit margin is different from the revenue



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VICI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI).

Receive News & Ratings for VICI Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VICI Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.