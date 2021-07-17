Profund Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 5,049 Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC)

Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 5,049 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $302,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BCC. FMR LLC lifted its position in Boise Cascade by 436.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,331 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 2,710 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Boise Cascade by 22.2% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 89,785 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,403,000 after buying an additional 16,333 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Boise Cascade by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 129,909 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,210,000 after buying an additional 13,636 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Boise Cascade by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 55,705 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,663,000 after buying an additional 3,172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Boise Cascade in the fourth quarter worth $6,506,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.31% of the company’s stock.

In other Boise Cascade news, CFO Wayne M. Rancourt sold 27,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.75, for a total transaction of $2,113,425.00. Also, Director Steven C. Cooper sold 9,149 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.91, for a total value of $639,606.59. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $370,942.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,754 shares of company stock worth $3,108,417 in the last quarter. 1.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE BCC opened at $48.70 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Boise Cascade has a twelve month low of $36.90 and a twelve month high of $78.35. The firm has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 2.03. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.77.

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The construction company reported $3.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $1.26. Boise Cascade had a net margin of 5.09% and a return on equity of 43.52%. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 55.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Boise Cascade will post 13.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be issued a $2.00 dividend. This is an increase from Boise Cascade’s previous dividend of $1.60. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th. Boise Cascade’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.53%.

Several analysts have weighed in on BCC shares. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Boise Cascade from $62.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Boise Cascade from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Boise Cascade in a research report on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Boise Cascade presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.17.

Boise Cascade Company manufactures wood products and distributes building materials in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution. The Wood Products segment manufactures laminated veneer lumber and laminated beams used in headers and beams; I-joists for residential and commercial flooring and roofing systems, and other structural applications; and structural, appearance, and industrial plywood panels.

