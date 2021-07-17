Profund Advisors LLC Has $305,000 Stock Position in Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM)

Profund Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM) by 10.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,970 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 359 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dorman Products were worth $305,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DORM. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Dorman Products during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,775,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dorman Products by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,332,011 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $444,637,000 after acquiring an additional 126,047 shares during the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc increased its holdings in shares of Dorman Products by 27.3% during the 1st quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 432,280 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $44,413,000 after acquiring an additional 92,652 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dorman Products by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 530,412 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $54,441,000 after acquiring an additional 50,575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RK Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dorman Products during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,830,000. 76.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Dorman Products alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dorman Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th.

NASDAQ:DORM opened at $103.40 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $102.39. The company has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.44 and a beta of 0.79. Dorman Products, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $68.83 and a fifty-two week high of $113.13.

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM) last released its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The auto parts company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04. The firm had revenue of $288.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $295.67 million. Dorman Products had a return on equity of 14.65% and a net margin of 10.40%. The company’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Dorman Products, Inc. will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Dorman Products

Dorman Products, Inc supplies replacement parts and fasteners for passenger cars, light trucks, and heavy-duty trucks in the automotive aftermarket industry in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, and Australia. It offers original equipment dealer products, such as intake and exhaust manifolds, window regulators, radiator fan assemblies, tire pressure monitor sensors, exhaust gas recirculation coolers, and complex electronics modules; fluid reservoirs, variable valve timing components, complex electronics, and integrated door lock actuators; and oil drain plugs, and wheel bolts and lug nuts.

Featured Story: VIX – Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DORM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM).

Receive News & Ratings for Dorman Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dorman Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.