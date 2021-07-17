Profund Advisors LLC Has $316,000 Stake in First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP)

Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) by 33.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 28,042 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,991 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in First BanCorp. were worth $316,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FBP. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its stake in shares of First BanCorp. by 75.9% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,991 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,291 shares during the period. Jefferies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of First BanCorp. during the fourth quarter worth approximately $110,000. ARS Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of First BanCorp. during the first quarter worth approximately $113,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of First BanCorp. by 32.2% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 15,279 shares of the bank’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 3,723 shares during the period. Finally, Navellier & Associates Inc bought a new position in shares of First BanCorp. during the first quarter worth approximately $164,000. Institutional investors own 92.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered First BanCorp. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Citigroup increased their target price on First BanCorp. from $10.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, raised their price objective on First BanCorp. from $10.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th.

In other First BanCorp. news, EVP Michael Mcdonald sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.58, for a total value of $1,006,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 124,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,563,480.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director John A. Heffern bought 2,500 shares of First BanCorp. stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.54 per share, for a total transaction of $31,350.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 73,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $925,991.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 190,000 shares of company stock worth $2,431,400. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

First BanCorp. stock opened at $11.39 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.35. First BanCorp. has a one year low of $4.94 and a one year high of $13.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. The company has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.03 and a beta of 1.40.

First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.07. First BanCorp. had a return on equity of 7.73% and a net margin of 19.08%. The firm had revenue of $207.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $206.49 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.03) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that First BanCorp. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th were issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 25th. First BanCorp.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.64%.

First BanCorp. Company Profile

First BanCorp. operates as the bank holding company for FirstBank Puerto Rico that provides a range of financial products and services to retail, commercial, and institutional clients. The company operates in six segments: Commercial and Corporate Banking, Mortgage Banking, Consumer (Retail) Banking, Treasury and Investments, United States Operations, and Virgin Islands Operations.

