Profund Advisors LLC Sells 319 Shares of DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG)

Profund Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) by 5.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,323 shares of the company’s stock after selling 319 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in DraftKings were worth $326,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of DraftKings by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,386,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $902,623,000 after purchasing an additional 195,424 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of DraftKings by 15.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,367,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,142,768 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of DraftKings by 2,028.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,852,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,610,000 after purchasing an additional 4,624,640 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of DraftKings during the first quarter valued at approximately $268,345,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of DraftKings by 685.7% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,904,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,483,000 after purchasing an additional 3,407,857 shares during the period. 53.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded DraftKings from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on DraftKings from $63.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Cowen raised DraftKings from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Argus decreased their price target on DraftKings from $78.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Craig Hallum decreased their price target on DraftKings from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. DraftKings has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.20.

DKNG stock opened at $43.79 on Friday. DraftKings Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.51 and a twelve month high of $74.38. The company has a quick ratio of 5.03, a current ratio of 5.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $48.83.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.87) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by ($0.36). The firm had revenue of $312.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $228.34 million. DraftKings had a negative return on equity of 49.11% and a negative net margin of 133.84%. On average, equities research analysts predict that DraftKings Inc. will post -2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Shalom Meckenzie sold 660,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $33,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,728,204 shares in the company, valued at $1,086,410,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jason Robins sold 333,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.08, for a total value of $14,693,362.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,668,138 shares of company stock valued at $130,350,163. 62.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Business-to-Consumer and Business-to-Business. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design, development, and licensing of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

