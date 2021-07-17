Profund Advisors LLC Sells 400 Shares of Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS)

Profund Advisors LLC reduced its position in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) by 12.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,858 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Qualys were worth $299,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QLYS. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Qualys during the first quarter worth $28,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Qualys by 8,814.3% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,248 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 1,234 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Qualys by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,371 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Qualys during the 4th quarter valued at about $165,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Qualys in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $177,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on QLYS shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Qualys from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Qualys from $100.00 to $98.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Qualys presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $116.78.

NASDAQ:QLYS opened at $99.75 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $101.23. The company has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.42 and a beta of 0.59. Qualys, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $86.65 and a fifty-two week high of $148.84.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The software maker reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.50). Qualys had a return on equity of 17.40% and a net margin of 19.58%. The business had revenue of $96.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.17 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Qualys, Inc. will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Qualys news, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 7,134 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.87, for a total value of $698,204.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 212,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,844,939.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Bruce K. Posey sold 9,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.25, for a total value of $990,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 92,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,681,384.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 34,100 shares of company stock valued at $3,445,470. Insiders own 15.60% of the company’s stock.

About Qualys

Qualys, Inc provides cloud-based information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Vulnerability Management, Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response, Threat Protection, Continuous Monitoring, Patch Management, Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response, Indication of Compromise, Certificate Assessment, Policy Compliance, Security Configuration Assessment, PCI Compliance, File Integrity Monitoring, Security Assessment Questionnaire, Out of-Band Configuration Assessment, Web Application Scanning, Web Application Firewall, Global IT Asset Inventory, CMDB Sync, Certificate Inventory, Cloud Inventory, Cloud Security Assessment, and Container Security.

