Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $54.00 target price on the software maker’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Progress Software in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. They issued a buy rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Progress Software from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday.

Shares of NASDAQ:PRGS opened at $44.46 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.46. Progress Software has a twelve month low of $34.05 and a twelve month high of $49.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The company has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of 27.11 and a beta of 1.26.

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The software maker reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $129.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.99 million. Progress Software had a net margin of 15.58% and a return on equity of 37.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Progress Software will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. Progress Software’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.12%.

In other Progress Software news, SVP Jeremy Segal sold 761 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.62, for a total transaction of $33,194.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PRGS. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Progress Software during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,102,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Progress Software by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,806,710 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $343,965,000 after acquiring an additional 508,081 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in shares of Progress Software by 58.4% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 937,373 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $41,300,000 after acquiring an additional 345,763 shares during the last quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC boosted its position in shares of Progress Software by 29.6% during the 1st quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 990,154 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $43,626,000 after acquiring an additional 226,208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NFJ Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Progress Software during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $5,449,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.75% of the company’s stock.

About Progress Software

Progress Software Corporation develops business applications. The company operates through three segments: OpenEdge, Data Connectivity and Integration, and Application Development and Deployment. The OpenEdge segment offers Progress OpenEdge, a development software, which builds multi-language applications for secure deployment across various platforms and devices, as well as cloud; Progress Corticon, a business rules management system that enables applications with decision automation and change process, and decision-related insight capabilities; Progress Kinvey, a platform for building enterprise applications; MOVEit that provides secure collaboration and automated file transfers of critical business information; and WhatsUp Gold, a network monitoring solution.

