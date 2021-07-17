Promotora y Operadora de Infraestructura, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:PUODY) Short Interest Down 66.7% in June

Promotora y Operadora de Infraestructura, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:PUODY) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 66.7% from the June 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:PUODY remained flat at $$147.47 during trading on Friday. Promotora y Operadora de Infraestructura, S. A. B. de C. V. has a one year low of $129.79 and a one year high of $184.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $155.78.

Separately, Barclays cut Promotora y Operadora de Infraestructura, S. A. B. de C. V. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th.

Promotora y Operadora de Infraestructura, S. A. B. de C. V. engages in the construction, operation, maintenance, financing, and promotion of infrastructure projects in Mexico. Its projects include heavy construction projects, such as highways, ports, tunnels, dams, bridges, airports, and train stations; industrial construction projects comprising petrochemical, industrial, residual water treatment, and energy generating plants; and urban construction projects, such as parking lots, museums, parks, education centers, buildings, water systems, public transportation systems, sanitary landfills, hospitals, and other health institutions.

