PT Bank Negara Indonesia (Persero) Tbk (OTCMKTS:PTBRY) Rating Increased to Outperform at Macquarie

PT Bank Negara Indonesia (Persero) Tbk (OTCMKTS:PTBRY) was upgraded by Macquarie from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.
Shares of PTBRY opened at $8.33 on Thursday. PT Bank Negara Indonesia has a 12 month low of $8.25 and a 12 month high of $9.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.87.
About PT Bank Negara Indonesia (Persero) Tbk
Further Reading: Cash Flow Analysis in Stock Selection
Receive News & Ratings for PT Bank Negara Indonesia (Persero) Tbk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PT Bank Negara Indonesia (Persero) Tbk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.