Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Decreases Holdings in ADTRAN, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio trimmed its position in shares of ADTRAN, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,941 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 673 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in ADTRAN were worth $883,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of ADTRAN during the 1st quarter valued at about $218,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of ADTRAN during the 1st quarter valued at about $655,000. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of ADTRAN by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 63,295 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,056,000 after buying an additional 4,957 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ADTRAN by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 384,201 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,408,000 after buying an additional 69,804 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in ADTRAN by 123.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,158,006 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $52,674,000 after purchasing an additional 1,742,872 shares during the period. 91.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get ADTRAN alerts:

NASDAQ ADTN opened at $18.46 on Friday. ADTRAN, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.66 and a twelve month high of $22.31. The company has a market capitalization of $893.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.03 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $20.18.

ADTRAN (NASDAQ:ADTN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.09. ADTRAN had a return on equity of 4.32% and a net margin of 2.55%. The company had revenue of $127.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.20 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that ADTRAN, Inc. will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. ADTRAN’s dividend payout ratio is presently 225.00%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of ADTRAN in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Argus raised ADTRAN from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on ADTRAN from $20.50 to $26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. ADTRAN has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.67.

ADTRAN Company Profile

ADTRAN, Inc provides networking and communications platforms and services for service providers, cable/multiple system operators, small- to medium-sized business, and distributed enterprises in the United States, Germany, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Network Solutions, and Services & Support.

Featured Story: Monthly Dividend Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADTN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ADTRAN, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN).

Receive News & Ratings for ADTRAN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ADTRAN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.