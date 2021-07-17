Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Has $701,000 Position in EchoStar Co. (NASDAQ:SATS)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in EchoStar Co. (NASDAQ:SATS) by 9.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 29,203 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,444 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in EchoStar were worth $701,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in EchoStar in the first quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in EchoStar by 8.7% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,309 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the period. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in EchoStar in the first quarter worth $234,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in EchoStar in the fourth quarter worth $214,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in EchoStar in the first quarter worth $263,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.64% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on SATS shares. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of EchoStar from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of EchoStar from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of EchoStar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th.

Shares of SATS stock opened at $22.33 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $25.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 2.03. EchoStar Co. has a 12-month low of $19.75 and a 12-month high of $32.42. The company has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.56 and a beta of 0.72.

EchoStar (NASDAQ:SATS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.86. The company had revenue of $482.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $466.90 million. EchoStar had a net margin of 4.86% and a return on equity of 0.47%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.56) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that EchoStar Co. will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EchoStar Profile

EchoStar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband satellite technologies and broadband Internet services. It operates in two segments, Hughes and EchoStar Satellite Services (ESS). The Hughes segment provides broadband satellite technologies and internet services for home and small to medium-sized businesses; broadband network technologies; managed services; equipment, hardware, and communication solutions, as well as satellite services to service providers and enterprise customers; and designs, provides, and installs gateways and terminal equipment.

