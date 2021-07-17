Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Invests $603,000 in Mesa Air Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MESA)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in shares of Mesa Air Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MESA) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 44,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $603,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned approximately 0.13% of Mesa Air Group at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Mesa Air Group by 31.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 424,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,540,000 after buying an additional 102,200 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Mesa Air Group by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,183,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,612,000 after buying an additional 69,600 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Mesa Air Group by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 239,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,600,000 after buying an additional 2,575 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Mesa Air Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $319,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Mesa Air Group by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 40,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 6,203 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Mesa Air Group alerts:

MESA opened at $8.90 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $317.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.37, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 3.10. Mesa Air Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.80 and a twelve month high of $17.40.

Mesa Air Group (NASDAQ:MESA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $97.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $137.46 million. Mesa Air Group had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 7.89%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 45.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.05 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Mesa Air Group, Inc. will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Mesa Air Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Mesa Air Group from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mesa Air Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.35.

About Mesa Air Group

Mesa Air Group, Inc operates as the holding company for Mesa Airlines, Inc that provides regional air carrier services under capacity purchase agreements with the American Airlines and the United Airlines. As of September 30, 2020, it operated a fleet of 146 aircraft with approximately 373 daily departures to 102 cities in the United States and Mexico.

Further Reading: Swap

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MESA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mesa Air Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MESA).

Receive News & Ratings for Mesa Air Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mesa Air Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.