Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Sells 161 Shares of Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lowered its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,617 shares of the company’s stock after selling 161 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Caesars Entertainment were worth $491,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CZR. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Caesars Entertainment by 44.7% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 637,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,537,000 after buying an additional 196,890 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Caesars Entertainment during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,187,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Caesars Entertainment during the fourth quarter valued at about $240,000. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in Caesars Entertainment by 48.8% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 348,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,889,000 after buying an additional 114,302 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Caesars Entertainment by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 353,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,223,000 after buying an additional 21,838 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

CZR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $126.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of Caesars Entertainment in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $120.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Truist increased their target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $104.00.

In other Caesars Entertainment news, insider Edmund L. Quatmann, Jr. sold 22,120 shares of Caesars Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.33, for a total transaction of $2,219,299.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 32,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,297,144.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CAO Stephanie Lepori sold 7,500 shares of Caesars Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.58, for a total transaction of $754,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 27,742 shares in the company, valued at $2,790,290.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 42,520 shares of company stock worth $4,337,379 over the last ninety days. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of CZR opened at $89.90 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $102.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.71. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.06 and a 1-year high of $113.46.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($2.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.69) by ($0.34). The company had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. Caesars Entertainment had a negative net margin of 42.64% and a negative return on equity of 53.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 259.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Caesars Entertainment, Inc. will post -2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company in the United States. The company operates casinos, including poker, keno, and race and online sportsbooks; dining venues, bars, nightclubs, and lounges; hotels; and entertainment venues. It also offers staffing and management services; accessories, souvenirs, and decorative items through retail stores; and online sports betting and iGaming services.

