Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Sells 7,234 Shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INO)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio trimmed its position in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INO) by 7.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 84,437 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 7,234 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Inovio Pharmaceuticals were worth $784,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,095,477 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,695,000 after buying an additional 19,369 shares in the last quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Inovio Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $107,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 88.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 108,041 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,003,000 after purchasing an additional 50,726 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 76,723 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $712,000 after purchasing an additional 1,694 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 85.4% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 156,984 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,389,000 after purchasing an additional 72,307 shares during the period. 35.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Inovio Pharmaceuticals news, Director David B. Weiner sold 26,583 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.57, for a total value of $227,816.31. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 877,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,522,051.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Peter Kies sold 33,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.01, for a total value of $337,837.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 164,538 shares in the company, valued at $1,647,025.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 131,231 shares of company stock worth $1,224,011 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ INO opened at $8.26 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 14.17, a current ratio of 14.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.81 and a twelve month high of $27.95. The company has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.31 and a beta of 0.65. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.10.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.09). Inovio Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 2,916.64% and a negative return on equity of 39.16%. The firm had revenue of $0.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 million. The business’s revenue was down 69.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.06 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on INO shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Bank of America started coverage on Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.89.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of DNA medicines to treat and protect people from diseases associated with human papillomavirus (HPV), cancer, and infectious diseases. Its DNA medicines platform uses precisely designed SynCon optimized plasmids that have ability to help break the immune system's tolerance of cancerous or infected cells and facilitate cross-strain protection against unmatched and matched pathogen variants.

