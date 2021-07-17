Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Sells 790 Shares of Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio trimmed its position in shares of Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) by 15.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,478 shares of the company’s stock after selling 790 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Penn National Gaming were worth $469,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Penn National Gaming during the first quarter worth about $26,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Penn National Gaming during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in Penn National Gaming during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Norway Savings Bank grew its stake in Penn National Gaming by 50.0% during the first quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Penn National Gaming during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 85.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PENN opened at $66.21 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $77.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -472.89 and a beta of 2.56. Penn National Gaming, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.86 and a twelve month high of $142.00.

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.25. Penn National Gaming had a net margin of 0.81% and a return on equity of 1.27%. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($5.26) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Penn National Gaming, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PENN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of Penn National Gaming in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Penn National Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $86.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Penn National Gaming in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $151.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Penn National Gaming from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Penn National Gaming from $153.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Penn National Gaming currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.58.

Penn National Gaming Company Profile

Penn National Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and manages gaming and racing properties, and operates video gaming terminals. It operates through four segments: Northeast, South, West, and Midwest. The company operates live sports betting properties in Colorado, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Michigan, Mississippi, Nevada, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia; Barstool Sports, an online sports betting app in Pennsylvania; and online social casino, bingo, and online casinos under the iGaming name in Pennsylvania and Michigan.

