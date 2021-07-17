Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Trims Stake in Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE:LPG)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio cut its position in Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE:LPG) by 46.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 42,240 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 36,384 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Dorian LPG were worth $555,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in shares of Dorian LPG by 2.5% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,676,194 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $22,008,000 after buying an additional 40,799 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Close LLC grew its stake in Dorian LPG by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Close LLC now owns 541,409 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $7,108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,967 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Dorian LPG by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 405,386 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $4,942,000 after purchasing an additional 22,050 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dorian LPG by 42.5% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 252,685 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,318,000 after acquiring an additional 75,382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dorian LPG by 644.9% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 212,300 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,787,000 after acquiring an additional 183,800 shares in the last quarter. 76.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Dorian LPG alerts:

Dorian LPG stock opened at $12.46 on Friday. Dorian LPG Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $7.47 and a fifty-two week high of $15.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The stock has a market cap of $511.93 million, a P/E ratio of 6.59 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.18.

Dorian LPG (NYSE:LPG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The shipping company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.08). Dorian LPG had a net margin of 29.30% and a return on equity of 8.66%. The firm had revenue of $99.58 million during the quarter.

Separately, Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Dorian LPG in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th.

In other news, EVP Alexander C. Hadjipateras sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.02, for a total value of $45,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 67,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,010,079.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 28.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Dorian LPG

Dorian LPG Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) through its LPG tankers worldwide. The company owns and operates very large gas carriers (VLGCs). As of May 19, 2021, its fleet consisted of twenty-three VLGCs. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.

See Also: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE:LPG).

Receive News & Ratings for Dorian LPG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dorian LPG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.