Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $471.04 Million

Equities analysts expect Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG) to announce sales of $471.04 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have made estimates for Pure Storage’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $469.05 million and the highest estimate coming in at $475.00 million. Pure Storage reported sales of $403.72 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pure Storage will report full-year sales of $1.96 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.93 billion to $1.99 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $2.30 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.25 billion to $2.46 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Pure Storage.

Get Pure Storage alerts:

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The technology company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $412.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $406.27 million. Pure Storage had a negative return on equity of 24.09% and a negative net margin of 15.94%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on PSTG shares. TheStreet lowered Pure Storage from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Pure Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Raymond James raised their price target on Pure Storage from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. KeyCorp restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Pure Storage in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Pure Storage from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Pure Storage presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.44.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CWM LLC raised its stake in Pure Storage by 181.3% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,381 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 890 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in shares of Pure Storage by 2,617.6% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,386 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,335 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Pure Storage by 82.3% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,568 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of Pure Storage by 103.5% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,066 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,051 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Pure Storage by 3,322.1% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,327 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 2,259 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.18% of the company’s stock.

Pure Storage stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $17.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,683,520 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,661,623. Pure Storage has a 1 year low of $13.91 and a 1 year high of $29.53. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $18.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a current ratio of 2.66.

About Pure Storage

Pure Storage, Inc provides technology and data storage solutions in the United States and internationally. The company delivers solutions based on proprietary Purity Operating Environment Software that implements enterprise-class storage services, such as data reduction, encryption, and protection, as well as protocol services, including block, file, and object.

Featured Article: After-Hours Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Pure Storage (PSTG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Pure Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pure Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.