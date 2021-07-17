Putnam Investments LLC Has $4.64 Million Stake in Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE)

Putnam Investments LLC trimmed its holdings in Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE) by 43.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 110,648 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 83,612 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC’s holdings in Duke Realty were worth $4,639,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DRE. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Duke Realty in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in Duke Realty in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Duke Realty in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its stake in Duke Realty by 25.0% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,337 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in Duke Realty by 118.7% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,651 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 896 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on DRE shares. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Duke Realty from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Duke Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Duke Realty in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Duke Realty from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Duke Realty from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Duke Realty presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.13.

NYSE DRE opened at $50.40 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $47.65. The company has a market capitalization of $18.90 billion, a PE ratio of 52.50, a PEG ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.54. Duke Realty Co. has a fifty-two week low of $35.37 and a fifty-two week high of $50.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $258.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $252.25 million. Duke Realty had a return on equity of 6.97% and a net margin of 34.07%. Duke Realty’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Duke Realty Co. will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a dividend of $0.255 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. Duke Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.11%.

In other news, CFO Mark A. Denien sold 46,000 shares of Duke Realty stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.43, for a total transaction of $2,135,780.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 46,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,135,780. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Duke Realty Corporation owns and operates approximately 159 million rentable square feet of industrial assets in 20 major logistics markets. Duke Realty Corporation is publicly traded on the NYSE under the symbol DRE and is a member of the S&P 500 Index.

