Putnam Investments LLC Lowers Holdings in Newpark Resources, Inc. (NYSE:NR)

Putnam Investments LLC cut its position in Newpark Resources, Inc. (NYSE:NR) by 5.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,701,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 96,700 shares during the quarter. Putnam Investments LLC’s holdings in Newpark Resources were worth $5,342,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Newpark Resources by 23.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,850,271 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,553,000 after buying an additional 354,851 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Newpark Resources by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,461,184 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,588,000 after buying an additional 119,832 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Newpark Resources by 40.5% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,370,841 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,632,000 after buying an additional 395,380 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its position in shares of Newpark Resources by 292.2% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,110,854 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,488,000 after buying an additional 827,626 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Newpark Resources by 322.2% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 880,003 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,764,000 after buying an additional 671,573 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

NR has been the topic of several research reports. Capital One Financial upgraded shares of Newpark Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Newpark Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th.

NR stock opened at $2.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 2.12. Newpark Resources, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.70 and a 52 week high of $4.08. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.50.

Newpark Resources (NYSE:NR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.02. Newpark Resources had a negative net margin of 15.75% and a negative return on equity of 10.16%. The company had revenue of $141.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.80 million. Research analysts expect that Newpark Resources, Inc. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Newpark Resources Company Profile

Newpark Resources, Inc supplies products, as well as rentals and services primarily to the oil and natural gas exploration and production industry. The company operates through two segments, Fluids Systems and Industrial Solutions. The Fluids Systems segment provides drilling, completion, and stimulation fluids products and related technical services to customers primarily in the North America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, as well as certain countries in Asia Pacific and Latin America.

