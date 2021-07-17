Putnam Investments LLC Sells 13,900 Shares of Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB)

Putnam Investments LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) by 14.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 80,800 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 13,900 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC’s holdings in Ameris Bancorp were worth $4,243,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,610 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $609,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Ameris Bancorp by 129.2% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 573 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Ameris Bancorp by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,891 shares of the bank’s stock worth $362,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Ameris Bancorp by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 85,035 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,237,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Ameris Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. 86.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ABCB shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ameris Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 target price (up from $46.00) on shares of Ameris Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, DA Davidson cut shares of Ameris Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Ameris Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.00.

NASDAQ:ABCB opened at $47.16 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $53.27. Ameris Bancorp has a 12 month low of $20.79 and a 12 month high of $59.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a PE ratio of 8.94 and a beta of 1.42.

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.51. Ameris Bancorp had a net margin of 29.84% and a return on equity of 14.46%. The company had revenue of $282.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $257.55 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.56 EPS. Ameris Bancorp’s revenue was up 39.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ameris Bancorp will post 5.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. Ameris Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.86%.

Ameris Bancorp Profile

Ameris Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Ameris Bank that provides range of banking services to retail and commercial customers primarily in Georgia, Alabama, Florida, and South Carolina. The company operates through five segments: Banking Division, Retail Mortgage Division, Warehouse Lending Division, SBA Division, and Premium Finance Division.

