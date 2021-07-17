Putnam Investments LLC Sells 2,515,680 Shares of BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL)

Putnam Investments LLC lessened its position in BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL) by 98.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,731 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,515,680 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC owned 0.09% of BlackLine worth $5,607,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of BlackLine by 47.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,130,651 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,372,000 after purchasing an additional 361,839 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of BlackLine by 60.6% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 4,342 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $579,000 after purchasing an additional 1,639 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in shares of BlackLine by 337.2% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of BlackLine by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 30,358 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,049,000 after purchasing an additional 1,404 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in shares of BlackLine by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 7,962 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,062,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. 93.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BlackLine stock opened at $109.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 5.11 and a quick ratio of 5.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.38 billion, a PE ratio of -86.58 and a beta of 0.90. BlackLine, Inc. has a 52-week low of $71.20 and a 52-week high of $154.61. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $107.27.

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $98.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $96.07 million. BlackLine had a negative net margin of 19.79% and a negative return on equity of 1.30%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.10 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that BlackLine, Inc. will post -0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of BlackLine from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday. BTIG Research lowered their price target on shares of BlackLine from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of BlackLine in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BlackLine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of BlackLine from $160.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. BlackLine presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.82.

In other news, Director Graham Smith sold 2,500 shares of BlackLine stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.75, for a total value of $256,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,359 shares in the company, valued at $1,167,137.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Therese Tucker sold 10,000 shares of BlackLine stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.05, for a total transaction of $1,140,500.00. Insiders sold 124,897 shares of company stock valued at $13,466,374 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 10.07% of the company’s stock.

BlackLine, Inc provides cloud-based solutions to automate and streamline accounting and finance operations in the United States and internationally. It offers financial close management solutions that include account reconciliations providing a centralized workspace from which users can collaborate to complete account reconciliations; transaction matching that analyzes and reconciles high volumes of individual transactions from different sources of data based upon user-configured logic; task management, which enables users to create and manage processes and task lists; journal entry that allows users to manually or automatically generate, review, and post manual journal entries; variance analysis that monitors and identifies anomalous fluctuations in balance sheet and income statement account balances; consolidation integrity manager that manages the automated system-to-system tie-out process that occurs during the consolidation phase of the financial close; and compliance that facilitates compliance-related initiatives, consolidates project management, and provides visibility over control self-assessments and testing.

