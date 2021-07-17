PWR Coin Price Hits $0.0000 (PWR)

PWR Coin (CURRENCY:PWR) traded 90% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on July 17th. One PWR Coin coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. PWR Coin has a total market capitalization of $305,595.00 and $3.00 worth of PWR Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, PWR Coin has traded down 77% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31,643.36 or 1.00136624 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.12 or 0.00035191 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $379.66 or 0.01201453 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $116.46 or 0.00368532 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $116.49 or 0.00368634 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00006343 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002779 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00005457 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00004783 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.93 or 0.00050396 BTC.

About PWR Coin

PWR is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

NIST5

hashing algorithm. PWR Coin’s total supply is 9,955,369,730 coins and its circulating supply is 9,664,500,811 coins. The Reddit community for PWR Coin is /r/PWRcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. PWR Coin’s official website is pwr-coin.com. PWR Coin’s official Twitter account is @pwr_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “POW Block reward reduction:Blocks 0 to 10: Airdrop PWRBlocks 10 to 100 = 0 PWRBlocks 101 to 43100 = 350 PWRBlocks 43101 to 86400 = 230 PWR POS Block reward reduction:Blocks: 86000-86400: 5 PWR (Warm-Up)Blocks: 86400-100800: 10 PWR (1 Stage)Blocks: 100800-115200: 25 PWR (2 Stage)Blocks: 115200-129600: 50 PWR (3 Stage)Blocks: 129600-144000: 100 PWR (Full Power)Blocks: 144000-158400: 20 PWR (5 Stage)Blocks: 158400-172800: 15 PWR (6 Stage)Blocks: 172800 > 5% Fixed Yearly “

PWR Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PWR Coin directly using U.S. dollars.

