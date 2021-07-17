Q BioMed (OTCMKTS:QBIO) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Q BioMed (OTCMKTS:QBIO) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.04, Yahoo Finance reports.

Shares of QBIO remained flat at $$0.87 on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 25,062 shares, compared to its average volume of 86,590. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.92. Q BioMed has a one year low of $0.77 and a one year high of $1.95.

About Q BioMed

Q BioMed Inc, a biomedical acceleration and development company, focuses on licensing, acquiring, and providing resources to life sciences and healthcare companies. The company offers Strontium Chloride SR89, a radiopharmaceutical therapeutic for the treatment of bone cancer pain therapies; and Metastron, a radiopharmaceutical drug for metastatic cancer bone pain therapy.

