Q DAO Governance token v1.0 Trading 19.8% Lower This Week (QDAO)

Q DAO Governance token v1.0 (CURRENCY:QDAO) traded down 0% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on July 17th. One Q DAO Governance token v1.0 coin can now be bought for approximately $11.61 or 0.00036413 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Q DAO Governance token v1.0 has traded 19.8% lower against the US dollar. Q DAO Governance token v1.0 has a market cap of $3.06 million and $4,221.00 worth of Q DAO Governance token v1.0 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003138 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001845 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.56 or 0.00039421 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $33.07 or 0.00103755 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $45.91 or 0.00144032 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31,927.30 or 1.00168868 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00002832 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003151 BTC.

Q DAO Governance token v1.0 Profile

Q DAO Governance token v1.0’s total supply is 999,082 coins and its circulating supply is 263,856 coins. The official website for Q DAO Governance token v1.0 is usdq.platinum.fund . Q DAO Governance token v1.0’s official Twitter account is @FundPlatinum . The official message board for Q DAO Governance token v1.0 is medium.com/platinum-fund

Buying and Selling Q DAO Governance token v1.0

