Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. Raised by Seaport Res Ptn (NYSE:GS)

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) – Analysts at Seaport Res Ptn lifted their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, July 13th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst J. Mitchell now expects that the investment management company will earn $9.58 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $9.41. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for The Goldman Sachs Group’s Q2 2022 earnings at $8.86 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $9.81 EPS.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 12th. The investment management company reported $15.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $10.24 by $4.78. The firm had revenue of $15.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.17 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 33.03% and a return on equity of 22.93%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $6.26 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $347.00 to $378.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $450.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $367.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. UBS Group downgraded shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $320.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $270.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $392.45.

Shares of NYSE:GS opened at $364.80 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $123.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.59 and a beta of 1.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $370.37. The Goldman Sachs Group has a fifty-two week low of $185.52 and a fifty-two week high of $393.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Cordasco Financial Network acquired a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 100.0% in the first quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 100 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.25% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director David A. Viniar sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $372.46, for a total transaction of $1,862,300.00. Also, CEO David M. Solomon sold 13,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $376.42, for a total transaction of $5,156,954.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 24,940 shares of company stock valued at $9,369,737. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $2.00 per share. This is a boost from The Goldman Sachs Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.60%.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The company's Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and middle-market lending, relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as transaction banking services.

