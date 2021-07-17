Q2 2021 Earnings Estimate for Lazydays Holdings, Inc. Issued By Truist Securiti (NASDAQ:LAZY)

Lazydays Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZY) – Analysts at Truist Securiti raised their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Lazydays in a research report issued on Tuesday, July 13th. Truist Securiti analyst M. Swartz now forecasts that the company will earn $1.10 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.66. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Lazydays’ FY2021 earnings at $2.29 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.63 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.95 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.24 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.24 EPS.

Get Lazydays alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Truist Securities began coverage on Lazydays in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lazydays from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Truist started coverage on shares of Lazydays in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Lazydays from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th.

NASDAQ LAZY opened at $20.41 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $22.60. Lazydays has a twelve month low of $9.85 and a twelve month high of $25.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $221.53 million, a P/E ratio of 12.92 and a beta of 1.83.

In related news, CFO Nicholas J. Tomashot sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $50,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,345 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,306,900. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Ronald Fleming sold 3,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.05, for a total transaction of $89,895.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 26,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $618,777.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 64,853 shares of company stock valued at $1,259,161 over the last 90 days. 24.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Navellier & Associates Inc grew its stake in shares of Lazydays by 10.9% in the first quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 21,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 2,148 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Lazydays by 23,584.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 33,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $547,000 after buying an additional 33,490 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Lazydays in the 4th quarter worth approximately $533,000. Nkcfo LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lazydays during the first quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Finally, ClariVest Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lazydays by 28.3% during the first quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 30,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $541,000 after acquiring an additional 6,700 shares in the last quarter. 39.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lazydays Company Profile

Lazydays Holdings, Inc operates recreation vehicle (RV) dealerships under the Lazydays name in the United States. It provides RV sales, RV parts and services, after-market parts and accessories, and RV camping facilities. The company offers various new and used RVs; onsite general RV maintenance and repair services; and collision repair services, as well as sells and installs various parts and accessories, such as tow hitches, satellite dishes, and suspension systems.

Recommended Story: Marijuana Stocks Future Looks Bright

Receive News & Ratings for Lazydays Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lazydays and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.