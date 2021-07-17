Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) Increased by Seaport Res Ptn

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) – Seaport Res Ptn raised their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Allegiant Travel in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 13th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst D. Mckenzie now forecasts that the transportation company will post earnings per share of $3.35 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $2.25. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Allegiant Travel’s Q4 2021 earnings at $2.50 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $4.56 EPS.

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The transportation company reported ($3.58) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($3.10) by ($0.48). The firm had revenue of $279.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $308.87 million. Allegiant Travel had a negative net margin of 16.77% and a negative return on equity of 33.46%. Allegiant Travel’s revenue was down 31.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.05 earnings per share.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Allegiant Travel from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Susquehanna initiated coverage on Allegiant Travel in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “positive” rating and a $245.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Allegiant Travel from $325.00 to $326.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. MKM Partners initiated coverage on shares of Allegiant Travel in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $230.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Allegiant Travel from $237.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Allegiant Travel presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $245.33.

Shares of Allegiant Travel stock opened at $182.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.16 and a beta of 1.73. Allegiant Travel has a 1 year low of $105.08 and a 1 year high of $271.29. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $207.13.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in Allegiant Travel by 0.7% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 7,432 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,814,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Allegiant Travel by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 1,984 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $484,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Allegiant Travel by 52.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 198 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its holdings in Allegiant Travel by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 8,121 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,982,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Allegiant Travel by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,660,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.04% of the company’s stock.

Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, provides travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company offers scheduled air transportation on limited-frequency, nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations. As of February 12, 2021, it operated a fleet of 97 Airbus A320 series aircraft.

