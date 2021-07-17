Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. Reduced by Analyst (NASDAQ:SEDG)

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler reduced their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for SolarEdge Technologies in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 14th. Piper Sandler analyst K. Harrison now expects that the semiconductor company will earn $0.76 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.82. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $342.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for SolarEdge Technologies’ Q3 2021 earnings at $0.91 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.13 EPS.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $405.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $395.73 million. SolarEdge Technologies had a net margin of 8.94% and a return on equity of 12.59%. The company’s revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Tudor Pickering assumed coverage on SolarEdge Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $327.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of SolarEdge Technologies in a research report on Friday, June 25th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Truist reduced their price target on SolarEdge Technologies from $435.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. initiated coverage on shares of SolarEdge Technologies in a research note on Friday, June 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $300.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Guggenheim began coverage on SolarEdge Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $314.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $309.05.

Shares of SEDG stock opened at $236.56 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $250.32. The company has a market capitalization of $12.30 billion, a PE ratio of 98.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.93. SolarEdge Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $162.60 and a fifty-two week high of $377.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 3.99 and a quick ratio of 3.13.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Polar Capital Holdings Plc increased its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 190,982 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $54,896,000 after purchasing an additional 21,805 shares during the last quarter. CastleArk Alternatives LLC lifted its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 64.6% in the 4th quarter. CastleArk Alternatives LLC now owns 10,240 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,268,000 after acquiring an additional 4,020 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 144,894 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $46,239,000 after acquiring an additional 4,093 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service acquired a new position in SolarEdge Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $27,650,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 1.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 673,239 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $193,277,000 after purchasing an additional 7,062 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.51% of the company’s stock.

In other SolarEdge Technologies news, VP Meir Adest sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.23, for a total transaction of $2,612,300.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 306,350 shares in the company, valued at $80,027,810.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Marcel Gani sold 334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.67, for a total transaction of $79,047.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 39,697 shares of company stock valued at $10,294,803. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. It offers inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, and smart energy management solutions used in residential, commercial, and small utility-scale solar installations; and a cloud-based monitoring platform that collects and processes information from the power optimizers and inverters, as well as monitors and manages the solar PV system.

