Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) Shares Acquired by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) by 30.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 237,463 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 55,241 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.42% of Q2 worth $23,793,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Q2 by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 6,405 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $810,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its stake in Q2 by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 2,625 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV raised its stake in Q2 by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 3,047 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in Q2 by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 7,867 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $995,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in Q2 by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,117 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,415,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter.

Get Q2 alerts:

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Q2 from $129.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Q2 from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. DA Davidson raised shares of Q2 from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $128.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Gabelli raised shares of Q2 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Q2 from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $131.83.

In other Q2 news, CEO Matthew P. Flake sold 20,509 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.78, for a total value of $2,087,406.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 237,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,138,246.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Kimberly Rutledge sold 14,635 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.31, for a total value of $1,380,226.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 60,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,689,722.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 40,644 shares of company stock valued at $4,039,943 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:QTWO opened at $99.02 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.02, a current ratio of 4.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Q2 Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $83.97 and a 1 year high of $148.56. The stock has a market cap of $5.58 billion, a PE ratio of -41.09 and a beta of 1.53. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $99.14.

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.04. Q2 had a negative return on equity of 5.25% and a negative net margin of 30.26%. The business had revenue of $116.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.39 million. Research analysts expect that Q2 Holdings, Inc. will post -0.69 EPS for the current year.

Q2 Company Profile

Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital banking solutions to regional and community financial institutions (RCFIs) in the United States. The company offers Q2 Digital Banking and Transactions, a browser-based digital banking solution that delivers RCFI-branded digital banking capabilities; Q2mobility App, a mobile and tablet digital banking solution; Q2mobile Remote Deposit Capture, a partnered solution that allows remote check deposit capture; and Q2 Person-to-Person Payments, a partnered integrated person-to-person payments solution.

Recommended Story: How does new data get added to a blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for Q2 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Q2 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.