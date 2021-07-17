Q3 2021 Earnings Forecast for Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU) Issued By Boenning Scattergood

Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU) – Equities research analysts at Boenning Scattergood boosted their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Community Bank System in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 14th. Boenning Scattergood analyst E. Zwick now anticipates that the bank will post earnings of $0.77 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.71. Boenning Scattergood also issued estimates for Community Bank System’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.74 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.23 EPS.

Get Community Bank System alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Community Bank System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st.

NYSE:CBU opened at $72.10 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $77.98. The firm has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.98 and a beta of 0.71. Community Bank System has a 52-week low of $52.37 and a 52-week high of $82.53.

Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $152.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.44 million. Community Bank System had a return on equity of 8.98% and a net margin of 28.69%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.77 EPS.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. Community Bank System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.01%.

In other Community Bank System news, Director Kerrie D. Macpherson acquired 439 shares of Community Bank System stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $79.81 per share, for a total transaction of $35,036.59. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,482 shares in the company, valued at approximately $118,278.42. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CBU. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in Community Bank System during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Community Bank System during the fourth quarter worth approximately $69,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Community Bank System by 2,423.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,523 shares of the bank’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 2,423 shares during the period. NBT Bank N A NY bought a new position in Community Bank System in the first quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Finally, Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Community Bank System in the first quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.11% of the company’s stock.

Community Bank System Company Profile

Community Bank System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank, N.A. that provides various banking and other financial services to retail, commercial, and municipal customers. It operates through three segments: Banking, Employee Benefit Services, and All Other. The company offers various deposits products, such as checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as time deposits.

Recommended Story: Resistance Level

Receive News & Ratings for Community Bank System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Community Bank System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.