Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for VMware, Inc. Reduced by Analyst (NYSE:VMW)

VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer cut their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for shares of VMware in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 14th. Oppenheimer analyst I. Kidron now anticipates that the virtualization software provider will post earnings of $1.04 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.08. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for VMware’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.37 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently commented on VMW. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of VMware in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of VMware from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of VMware in a report on Friday, June 25th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of VMware from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Northland Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $169.00 price objective on shares of VMware in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. VMware has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $171.07.

NYSE:VMW opened at $150.07 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $62.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.26, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.82. VMware has a twelve month low of $126.79 and a twelve month high of $172.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $158.88.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The virtualization software provider reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.76. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.95 billion. VMware had a net margin of 17.44% and a return on equity of 24.89%. VMware’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.52 EPS.

In other VMware news, EVP Jean Pierre Brulard sold 789 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.35, for a total transaction of $126,516.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 81,952 shares in the company, valued at $13,141,003.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Amy Fliegelman Olli sold 2,590 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.64, for a total transaction of $413,467.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 76,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,168,080.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,099 shares of company stock valued at $5,002,368 over the last 90 days. 28.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of VMware by 9.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,142,682 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $1,225,066,000 after buying an additional 685,847 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in shares of VMware by 1.9% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,174,554 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $628,062,000 after buying an additional 78,747 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its position in shares of VMware by 193.9% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,648,216 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $231,179,000 after buying an additional 1,087,452 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of VMware by 9.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 781,014 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $117,298,000 after buying an additional 65,893 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of VMware by 0.8% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 729,064 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $109,688,000 after buying an additional 5,755 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.73% of the company’s stock.

VMware, Inc provides software in the areas of hybrid and multi-cloud, modern applications, networking, security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers VMware multi-cloud solutions, including VMware vSphere, a data center infrastructure that provides the fundamental compute layer and utilizes its hypervisor software, a layer of software that resides between the operating system and system hardware to enable compute virtualization; vSAN and VxRail, which offers holistic data storage and protection options to all applications running on vSphere; and vRealize Cloud Management solutions that manages hybrid and multi-cloud environments running in virtual machines and containers, as well as VMware Cloud Foundation, a hybrid cloud platform that combines its vSphere, vSAN, and NSX with vRealize Cloud Management into an integrated stack and delivers enterprise-ready cloud infrastructure for private and public clouds.

