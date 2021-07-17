QIAGEN Expected to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.67 Per Share (NYSE:QGEN)

QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) – Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for QIAGEN in a research note issued on Wednesday, July 14th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Welford anticipates that the company will earn $0.67 per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for QIAGEN’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.59 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.90 EPS.

QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $567.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $557.57 million. QIAGEN had a return on equity of 21.06% and a net margin of 21.72%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.34 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of QIAGEN in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of QIAGEN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of QIAGEN in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Kepler Capital Markets cut QIAGEN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.53 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of QIAGEN in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.71.

QGEN opened at $47.28 on Thursday. QIAGEN has a twelve month low of $45.33 and a twelve month high of $59.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $47.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.78 billion, a PE ratio of 24.63, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a current ratio of 3.34.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of QGEN. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in QIAGEN by 114.6% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 369,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,836,000 after purchasing an additional 197,412 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of QIAGEN by 13.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $661,000 after purchasing an additional 1,628 shares during the last quarter. Eversept Partners LP increased its stake in shares of QIAGEN by 35.0% in the first quarter. Eversept Partners LP now owns 454,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,140,000 after buying an additional 117,859 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in QIAGEN by 29.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 937,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,572,000 after buying an additional 216,000 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in QIAGEN by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 170,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,220,000 after acquiring an additional 1,420 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.13% of the company’s stock.

QIAGEN Company Profile

QIAGEN N.V. provides sample to insight solutions that transform biological materials into molecular insights worldwide. The company offers primary sample technology consumables, such as nucleic stabilization and purification kits designed for primary sample materials, manual and automated processing for genotyping, gene expression, and viral and bacterial analysis, as well as silica membranes and magnetic bead technologies; secondary sample technology consumables, including kits and components for purification of nucleic acids from secondary sample materials; and instruments for nucleic acid purification and accessories.

