Quadrature Capital Ltd Acquires New Position in B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG)

Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) (TSE:BTO) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 91,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $393,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BTG. Sandy Spring Bank increased its holdings in B2Gold by 240.8% in the first quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 6,475 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 4,575 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of B2Gold by 360.3% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,904 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 5,404 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of B2Gold during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. ADE LLC bought a new position in shares of B2Gold during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of B2Gold during the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 54.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BTG has been the subject of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on B2Gold from $9.50 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on B2Gold from $9.75 to $9.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. CIBC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $8.75 price objective on shares of B2Gold in a report on Friday, April 16th. Raymond James set a $7.00 price objective on B2Gold and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on B2Gold from C$10.00 to C$9.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.86.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:BTG opened at $3.96 on Friday. B2Gold Corp. has a one year low of $3.93 and a one year high of $7.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.84. The firm has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.65, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 2.03.

B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) (TSE:BTO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.02. B2Gold had a return on equity of 20.57% and a net margin of 36.55%. The company had revenue of $362.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $362.37 million. As a group, research analysts expect that B2Gold Corp. will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 21st. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.04%. B2Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.33%.

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer with three operating mines in Mali, the Philippines, and Namibia. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 81% interest in the Kiaka Project in Burkina Faso. In addition, it has a portfolio of other evaluation and exploration assets in Mali, Burkina Faso, Namibia, Uzbekistan, and Finland.

